Britney Spears ordered to pay ex-husband Kevin Federline $110,000 in ongoing child support battle: report

Two weeks after it was revealed that Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were gearing up for a legal battle following his demand for more child support, the pop star has reportedly been ordered to pay her ex-husband $110,000.

According to court papers obtained by E! News, $100,000 will go toward the 40-year-old's legal "cost and fees," and the remainder will be given to Benchmark Resolution Group.

As previously reported, Spears, 36, met Federline in court earlier this month over whether he qualifies to be paid more child support for their two kids.

According to TMZ, Spears has been paying Federline $20,000 a month in child support as well as their children’s tuition and school costs, clothing, extracurricular activities and many other expenses to the tune of nearly $35,000 per month — but, Federline wants more.

Federline’s lawyer reportedly demanded $60,000 a month from Spears, which she and her conservator, father Jamie Spears, have refused to pay for claiming that he doesn’t contribute financially to any of their two children’s lives.

The outlet also reported that the Spears camp has agreed to raise the amount payout by $10,000, but that’s it.

The point of the August 3rd hearing was to determine exactly what Federline needs for the children, but his lawyer wants to sift through Spears’ finances to dial in on how much the “Oops … I Did It Again” singer makes, according to TMZ.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.