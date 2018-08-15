Pearl Jam shares poster depicting Trump's corpse and a burning White House

A poster for a recent Pearl Jam concert has sparked outrage for depicting the corpse of President Donald Trump.

The band staged a concert to get fans to vote for Democratic Sen. Jon Tester on Monday. To promote the show, bassist Jeff Ament and artist Bobby Draws Skullz drew up some artwork that included graphic imagery of the White House on fire and the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial cracked and breaking.

The artwork also included an image of the corpse of Trump being picked at by a bald eagle while it reaches for a briefcase that appears to have the communist hammer and sickle emblem on it.



In the photo, Sen. Tester is flying above the fray on a tractor while his opponent, Montana Senate Republican candidate Matt Rosendale, is depicted with a lobster claw and holding a sign that reads “Maryland.”

The band shared the poster on its official Instagram page along with a note to fans from Ament endorsing Tester.

“We’re at a tipping point and its [sic] time for action. Jon Tester is the real deal and nobody cares more about our country and especially Montana,” it reads.

Rosendale decried the poster in a statement to Fox News saying, “Once again, Jon Tester has shown he will stand with the far-left over Montanans. This poster from Pearl Jam is disgusting and reprehensible. It depicts a dead President Trump and a burning White House. It’s time for Jon Tester to denounce this act of violence and blatant display of extremism.”

Representatives for Tester did not immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fans were quick to express their outrage at the band’s graphic imagery.

“Used to be one of my favorite band and I always knew you guys were a little far left, but this takes it to a whole new level,” one commenter wrote. “I never realized you supported hatred and violence, always thought you were about love and peace. I have no problem with a difference of opinion, but this is disgusting.”

"I am done with these [losers]," another wrote.

Pearl Jam has yet to comment on the backlash.