Chloe Grace Moretz says she was 'unhappy with the size' of her breasts and felt pressure to get implants

Chloë Grace Moretz contemplated getting breast implants after finding a push-up bra and inserts in her trailer while filming a movie when she was just 16 years old.

“I was like, ‘Where did these come from?’ Those little things were insidious. Even though you can brush them off, you still internalize them,” Moretz, 21, told The Sunday Times Style magazine. “They make you question yourself and think, ‘Well, maybe I amunhappy with the size of my breasts.'”

Still, the “Kick-Ass” actress is well aware of the effect Hollywood has on body image, calling it sexist and misogynistic, explaining, “I’ve had to look at Hollywood my whole life. The people I’ve been comparing myself to are people who are not real.”

Almost as upsetting to the starlet is the speculation regarding her personal life, which she admits she’s still learning how to navigate within the public sphere.

Reflecting on her breakup with Brooklyn Beckham, whom she dated on and off for about a year, Moretz admitted the aftermath of their split made her want to keep her relationships more private moving forward.

“Breakups are hard across the board,” she said, “but when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me, I get tagged. And every major publication is verified. So anytime they post something about a certain relationship, it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90 percent of things.”

She noted that she wanted “nothing to be said” about her past romance with the 19-year-old spawn of David and Victoria Beckham, noting, “I’m not a big fan of PDAs in general. I personally don’t want to see people posted all over my phone making out.”

Still, she accepted accountability for posting photos with Beckham on her Instagram account during their relationship.

“You can’t post that photo unless you want people to talk about it,” she said. “And if you do, you can’t complain.”

The two then became a point of interest for the paparazzi.

She says she’s since learned “to be secretive. To keep things quiet. It’s been a very big learning curve, and that was hard. I had a lot of moments when I was, like, ‘Why can’t I just say this? Why can’t I be with this person in the street and not get photographed?’ And there’s no real answer to that other than you just can’t. That’s my life, but hopefully I’m going to try and control every ounce of it that gets out.”

