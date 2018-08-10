Price of Johnny Carson's former home reportedly cut by millions

Johnny Carson fans flush with cash can reportedly score a deal of sorts on the late “Tonight Show” host’s former home after the price dropped more than $10 million.

The Malibu-based estate in California, initially listed at $81.5 million, is currently available for just over $65 million, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

The scenic property, which spans roughly four acres, has five bedrooms and twice as many bathrooms, the report said.

Among the amenities reportedly included in the sprawling property are a wine cellar, a media room and an indoor arboretum.

Carson first purchased the property in 1984 for a fraction of its current price – about $9.5 million at the time, according to the Times.

The current owners - producer Sidney Kimmel and wife, Caroline, - reportedly bought the property in 2007 from Carson’s widow. Carson was 79 years old when he passed away in 2005.

The home was put up for sale last year, according to the New York Post.