Kylie Jenner shows off fit figure ahead of 21st birthday

Kylie Jenner posed for a series of sultry photos just days before the reality star is set to turn 21 on August 10.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for natural-looking make up for the black-and-white photos taken by photographer Sasha Samsonova.

According to Samsonova, the three snaps were "untouched."

The new mom donned a matching black underwear set as she seductively posed for the glamorous shots.

Jenner also showed off her fit figure in boyfriend Travis Scott's new music video for his song "Stop Trying to Be God."

In it, the 20-year-old plays a Virgin Mary-like figure. Jenner is seen in two scenes while her body is covered in gold paint — one when she’s comforting Scott after he was engulfed in flames and another when she’s wearing a sequined gown while holding a lamb.

Scott, 26, and Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in February.