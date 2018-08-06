Carrie Underwood angers fans with comments about fertility
Carrie Underwood's recent comments about fertility have angered some of her fans.
The "Cry Pretty" singer opened up about "missing" her chance to have a big family as she is 35.
"I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family," Underwood told Redbook magazine. "We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older."
A few fans chimed in on Facebook saying they felt Underwood's remarks that 35 is too old to have more children was offensive.
"I’m 38 and just had a baby . . . she’s being ridiculous," one user wrote, according to Us Weekly, while another added, "You do know that everyone’s body is different, right?"
Another woman wrote that her 20-year-old sister is having fertility issues while her mother-in-law had a baby at 41 with no issues, Us reported.
In the same interview, Underwood also reflected on taking time off to do some "soul-searching" in 2017
"A lot happened in 2017 during my 'off year,'" Underwood told Redbook. "I love it when people say, 'You took a year off.' I’m like, 'You know, I had this shoot and this thing, and I was writing this and doing that.' There was always so much to do, but it was also a very soul-searching year for me."