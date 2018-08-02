Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter under review by Los Angeles DA over alleged sex assault

Nick Carter, a member of the popular boy band the Backstreet Boys, is under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in connection with a sex assault case.

The case against Carter, 38, was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department on Tuesday, the district attorney's office confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

NICK CARTER DENIES SINGER'S CLAIM HE SEXUALLY ASSAULTED HER

The investigation follows a police report filed against Carter in February. The report, in turn, arises from an an incident that's alleged to have taken place back in 2003.

The Santa Monica police confirmed to Fox News earlier this year that a report was filed against Carter, and that an investigation was underway, but the department did not identify the person involved in the report.

Around the same time, former pop star Melissa Schuman, of the girl band Dream, tweeted that she was "finally doing what I thought I could no longer do," seemingly confirming she'd filed the report against Carter.

In November 2017, Schuman wrote in a blog post that she was "forced to engage in an act against my will," maintaining that Carter took her virginity when she was 18 and he was 22.

"After kissing for a moment, he took my hand and brought me into the bathroom adjacent to his office," she wrote. "He shut the door and we continued to kiss. I asked him what we were doing in there. He didn’t respond and continued to kiss me.

"He then picked me up, put me on the bathroom counter and started to unbutton my pants. I told him I didn’t want to go any further," she added. "He didn’t listen. He didn’t care."

Carter said he was "shocked and saddened" by the accusations, and insisted that Schuman "never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual."

Carter's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.