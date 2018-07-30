Alex Trebek hints that he'll retire from 'Jeopardy' in 2020, suggests successors

Alex Trebek has hinted that he may be ready to step away from “Jeopardy,” the game show he’s hosted since 1984. He even went as far as to suggest potential replacements.

Speaking to Harvey Levin on the latest episode of “OBJECTified,” TMZ reports Trebek revealed that there’s more than a 50/50 chance he’ll step away from his hosting duties in 2020, once his contract is up.

“Sure,” he responded, when asked if he can see life beyond “Jeopardy.”

Trebek, 78, even got candid about finding a potential replacement for him should the time come when someone else has to read the answers to some tough trivia questions. The star was ready with both a male and female suggestion when prompted by Levin for more information about his potential exit.

“I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings – they should consider him,” Trebek said referring to Alex Faust.

When asked if a woman could fill his shoes, Trebek wasted no time in making his selection.

“There is an attorney, Laura Coates,” he said. “She’s African-American and she appears some of the cable news shows from time to time.”

As Page Six notes, Coates was very excited about her name being in the mix for a chance to fill in for the iconic host.

“Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying,” Coates wrote on Twitter.

Right now it has not been confirmed that Trebek plans to leave the show in 2020. However, based on his latest interview, it seems he’s giving serious thought to not renewing his contract. Earlier this year, production of the show was put on hiatus after the host revealed he underwent brain surgery. Fortunately, he was able to recover in a hurry and things went back on track.