'RHONY' star Luann de Lesseps sued by ex-husband and their children, report says

“Real Housewives of New York” star Countess Luann de Lesseps has violated her divorce agreement with ex-husband Alexandre de Lesseps by stealing from her own children, the father and his two kids allege in a new lawsuit.

The former couple settled their divorce in 2009 after a 16-year marriage.

She got the family’s Bridgehampton, NY, mansion in the split — but was supposed to set up a trust for their two children, Victoria and Noel, that would be funded with half the interest in the home.

Except she never did, according to the new Suffolk County Supreme Court suit.

Instead, she sold the Bridgehampton home for $8 million in 2014 and bought a $3.1 million property in Sag Harbor.

Now she’s “threatened” to either sell or heavily mortgage the Sag Harbor house “so that she may purchase, for herself, a luxury home in upstate New York,” according to court papers.

The adult children and their dad are asking a judge to block Luann from either offloading or getting a loan on the property.

Luann did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

