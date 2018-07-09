Kylie Jenner reveals on Instagram she removed lip filler

Kylie Jenner revealed in a pair of Instagram photos Sunday that she had her lip filler removed.

Jenner replied to a fan’s comment confirming that she had the filler removed.

“She looks like the old Kylie here idk (sic) why,” one person wrote.

heat wave A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

it’s our 8 year anniversary A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:37pm PDT

“I got rid of all my filler,” Jenner replied, adding a few emojis at the end of her comment.

Jenner, 20, posted a video on Snapchat showing off her short hairstyle while sporting the smaller, natural-looking lips.

The removal of the filler comes about three years after Jenner confirmed she received a lip enhancement when she was just 17, according to Vogue.

She also admitted in a 2016 interview with Complex that she went too far with the injections.

“Then you first get them done, you’re like, ‘Oh, it could be a little bit bigger on that side.’ I’d go back and be like, ‘They went down’ and think they could be bigger. But I went too far. It was very painful,” she said.

Jenner launched her famed Kylie Jenner Lip Kits following the buzz about her pout. Reports claim she's made about $8.7 million from her cosmetics line.

