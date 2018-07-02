Adam Sandler crashes Montreal couple's wedding photo shoot: We were 'over the moon'

"The Wedding Singer" himself made a special cameo during a Montreal couple's wedding photo shoot in late June. Adam Sandler unexpectedly popped by the session, flashing the peace sign in the background of the pictures.

Kevin and Alex Goldstein were posing for photos on a terrace when they spotted the actor, who was sporting a full mustache and wearing a Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) basketball T-shirt and baggy red shorts. Alex waved at the star and he made his way over to congratulate the pair.

"My wife yelled his name," Kevin told the BBC while honeymooning with his bride in Italy over the weekend. "We were taking photos. He came over and wished us well, he was just chatting to us."

The pair gushed about Sandler's films, admitting they were his biggest fans. Sandler was in town filming his upcoming Netflix movie “Murder Mystery" with costar Jennifer Aniston.

"Good, I'll take some photos then — mazel tov!" Kevin recalled the 51-year-old actor replying.

Photographer Sana Belgot snapped at least a dozen photos of the couple with Sandler, including some candid takes.

"My bride & groom bumped into @adamsandler, and that was amazing! Everything can happen in #montreal!" Belgot posted on Instagram last week, garnering more than 1,000 likes and dozens of comments.

"A memory never to be forgotten that's awesome," one Instagram user replied.

"Congratulations guys what a treat," another wrote.

"Haha!! Very cool - and congrats to them..." one woman added.

Kevin and Alex called Sandler "the nicest guy" and even invited him to their wedding, though he politely declined.

"He couldn't make it, but she was ecstatic, absolutely over the moon. We couldn't believe it," Kevin told the news station.