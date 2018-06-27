Bella Hadid crashes high school prom, rides on party bus with students

Students at Oceanside High School had the best prom night ever, thanks to a surprise cameo by Bella Hadid.

On Monday, the New York teens were en route to their senior prom when Hadid, 21, hopped aboard their party bus. The model, whose Instagram Stories indicate she’d recently wrapped a photoshoot in nearby Long Beach, gamely posed for photos with the group. The snaps promptly caused a stir on social media.

While the students were clad in sequin gowns and tuxes, Hadid wore a simple black velour tracksuit by early-aughts fashion favorite Juicy Couture.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.