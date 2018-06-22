Jennifer Lopez shares fake photo about border separation

Jennifer Lopez shared her thoughts about President Trump's border policies in an emotional post on Instagram. However, the photo she used to illustrate her distaste was recently proven to be a hoax.

Lopez published a viral photo of a little girl crying as a U.S. Border Patrol agent detained her mother, both from Honduras. The photo was also used by TIME magazine to symbolize the Trump administration's family separation policy.

But a few days later, the girl's dad ─ who lives in Honduras ─ said mother and child were actually never separated.

"Reading the news about the separation of children from their families, I can’t help but think about my own children. I cannot fathom a world where they would be ripped from my arms, taken to a place no better than a prison far from home," Lopez wrote alongside the photo.

"I feel we will never forget this moment in time. Bearing witness to these atrocities and that’s what they are, I can say for sure, remaining silent is not an option."

While other celebrities shared the viral photo, Lopez posted the image after the father spoke to multiple outlets saying he had learned that his 2-year-old daughter was detained with her mother at a facility in Texas and the two had not been separated at all.

The Honduran government confirmed his version of events to Reuters.

The mother, Sandra Sanchez, had previously been deported in 2013, The Washington Post reported. Her husband told the Post she left the country without telling him she was taking the little girl, Yanela, with her.

But then he saw the picture on the news.

"You can imagine how I felt when I saw that photo of my daughter. It broke my heart. It's difficult as a father to see that, but I know now that they are not in danger. They are safer now than when they were making that journey to the border," Denis Javier Varela Hernandez told The Daily Mail.

He also said he did not support his wife’s decision to make the perilous trek to the U.S. and that they have three other children together.

