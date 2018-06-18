Tommy Lee's son shares video of unconscious dad after threatening post

There's clearly still a lot of bad blood between Tommy Lee and son Brandon Lee.

On Father's Day, the 55-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer stirred up negative sentiment when he took to Instagram to share a post honoring his own dad, while lamenting what he feels were his own failures as a father.

"Being a father ain’t easy! I’m so tired of the fake s--- I keep seeing all over IG... let’s get real: It’s a rollercoaster ok?" Tommy wrote. "My father taught me to respect everyone and everything and to take care of those that I loved. He taught me to appreciate my possessions, and to be grateful for the things I was given. I’ve f--ked up at times but I’ve always bounced back."

"When I had a child, my first child, I wanted to instill those same virtues into him," Tommy wrote, referring to Brandon, 22. "Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things. If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK. I never wanted this for my kids."

Tommy went on to say that he feels he's "not fully to blame," crediting Brandon and 20-year-old son Dylan's mom, Pamela Anderson, for "enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren’t good."

"I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind," Tommy continued. " I love them dearly, don’t get me wrong, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals."

"Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood," the musician concluded. "I love my boys but they can be a--holes too...and that’s the truth (Cue Honest Guy music)."

Shortly after his post, Brandon took to Instagram where he shared a screenshot of his dad's remarks and responded with comments that appeared to be vaguely threatening.

"Remember what happened last time you said this s--t? night night," wrote Brandon, who allegedly assaulted his father in his bedroom at his home in Calabasas, California, back in March.

"You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy. If you think we’re so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games," Brandon continued. " Someone like you couldn’t raise a man like me."

"Once again painting our family in a negative light. Who the f--k are you? Just move on dude... WE ALL HAVE," he added. "Or I’ll put you right back to f--kin sleep."

Brandon quickly followed up with another post which included a video of his father, seemingly unconscious, in a T-shirt and underwear lying on the floor. He captioned the disturbing clip, "Look a little sleepy there Tommy."

The video, which appears to be shot by Brandon, also featured Tommy's fiancee, Vine star Brittany Furlan, who seemed to be trying to get him to stop filming. You can see the video on Brandon's Instagram, here.

While it's unclear when the video was taken, the post is troubling given the details of the alleged assault Tommy claimed occurred in March.

Furlan confirmed that it was her in the video while commenting on Brandon's post, writing, "Brandon…. This is too much. Your dad loves you and you love your dad. Please stop. Everyone is clearly hurt. Enough is enough."

Responding to another commenter, Furlan wrote, "Mind my business? I'm in this video. This is my business. I think people like you who have no idea what's going on need to stop. This family needs peace. Please guys, please."

The rocker first posted a since-deleted Instagram picture showing his bloodied face, and then wrote in a tweet to TMZ, "My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious."

While Tommy said at the time that he planned on pressing charges, no charged were filed against Brandon by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Following the alleged altercation, Brandon released a statement claiming alcoholism was the root of their conflict as a family.

"I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism," Brandon's statement read. "I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad's hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out."

"I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed," he continued. "I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy."

Brandon reiterated his alcoholism allegations in the comments to the video he posted on Sunday, accusing Furlan of being an "enabler."

"@brittanyfurlan don't be a hero Britney. My dad needs another vodka lemonade. Chop chop #enabler," Brandon wrote.

Tommy has denied his son's allegations, writing at the time that he has "a few drinks here & there because I'’m f--kin retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f--kin years I deserve it."

Earlier this month, ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with Brandon's mom, and the former "Baywatch" star commented on the family's painful drama.

"They’re both adults. Maybe Brandon more so," Pamela told ET of the situation with a laugh. "Sorry."

The actress distanced herself from the conflict, however, explaining, "It's between them. I wish the best for everybody, but, you know, we’re all growing and learning and this is part of it... It’s too bad, but like I said, it’s the past."