Jimmy Kimmel pitches 'Roseanne' spinoff without Barr that focuses on John Goodman

Jimmy Kimmel has come up with a plan to keep "Roseanne" going, following the news that the popular show reboot was canceled hours after the series' star, Roseanne Barr, posted a racist tweet about President Obama's former aide Valerie Jarrett.

On Kimmel's Tuesday night ABC show, the talk show host addressed the news of the canceled series. But Kimmel suggested that the show doesn't need to completely disappear from ABC.

“Hear me out, just because Roseanne is gone, it doesn’t mean the whole show has to go. The show must go on! That’s what we say in show business. And with that said, I have an idea that I think makes this work for everyone,” he explained.

He then aired a fake trailer for a "Roseanne" spinoff show solely focused on Dan, John Goodman’s character. The trailer received cheers and a round of applause from Kimmel's audience.

“Right? I mean, come on!" he said. "Think! I’m just saying, think.”

The host quipped that ABC needs "Roseanne" for its high ratings.

“We don’t have much on this network. We’re hoping the NBA finals goes 11 games this year,” Kimmel cracked. “We’re still airing 'America’s Funniest Home Videos.' Roseanne was very ‘bigly’ hit for ABC, and we needed it.”

The host said that Barr's comment about Jarrett led to the cancellation of the show because it “did not sit well with ABC management or anyone with a brain."

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey was quick to take action. In a statement on Tuesday, Dungey said that the network would not be producing the show's second season.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Dungey told Fox News.

Prior to the cancelation of her show, Barr tweeted an apology to Jarret, but her apology came too late. She was also dropped from her talent agency, ICM Partners.

