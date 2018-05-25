James Corden and Adam Levine's 'Carpool Karaoke' interrupted by police

James Corden and "Carpool Karaoke" guest, Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine, appear to be in some in some trouble with the law on the most recent episode of Corden's singing car show.

On Thursday, Levine joined Corden for his latest episode of "Carpool Karaoke." But as the two began to break into song, they were interrupted by the sound of cop car sirens.

Finally, the pair discovered that they are were being trailed by a police officer who proceeded to pull up beside them while they were mid-song.

But instead of slowing down, Corden rolled down the window and yelled to the officier. “Hello, sir?”

“I’m gonna pull you over so you can sing a song for me," the cop yelled back.

Realizing that they had been caught in the act, the pair laughed and Corden exclaimed, "You want us to pull over so he can sing a song for you?"

“Just because you caused a traffic hazard,” the cop replied.

Throughout the rest of the episode, Levine and Corden sing some of the rocker's famous hits such as "Sugar" and "Moves Like Jagger," while also engaging in some unique road activities such as car racing and taking part in a balancing competition where the two attempt to balance objects such as safety cones and brooms on their faces.