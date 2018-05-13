'Kevin Can Wait' stars say goodbye as sitcom canceled after 2 seasons

The CBS show “Kevin Can Wait” has been canceled, and stars Kevin James and Leah Remini are sharing messages of thanks on social media.

The show, in which James starred as retired police officer Kevin Gable, lasted two seasons.

“I want to say thank you to all the fans for the love and support,” James wrote Saturday. “I was so blessed to be able to work every day with the most amazing cast, crew, writers and support team!”

He continued, “Thank you all! Thank you @cbstvstudios and thank you @sony for your constant dedication to the show. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world… Okay, maybe a season 3. Love to all.”

Remini made her own Instagram post on Saturday.

“I want to say thank you to the amazing cast, crew, producers, and the writers of @kevincanwaitcbs. You accepted me with open arms. For me to get to work with @officialkevinjames again day in and day out was a Godsend,” she said in part.

Remini and James' Instagram posts have received more than 78,000 and 20,000 likes, respectively, as of Sunday afternoon. Remini shared a similar message on Twitter.

“Kevin Can Wait” executive producer Andy Fickman initially revealed the show was axed, TVLine reported.

“Well folks that sadly is a series wrap on Kevin Can Wait,” he wrote in an Instagram caption. “So proud of what we did and this remarkable and talented Cast, Writers & Crew. Also a special thanks to the amazing people of Long Island who welcomed us with open hearts!”