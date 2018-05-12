JFK's only grandson Jack Schlossberg makes acting debut on 'Blue Bloods'

John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, showed off his acting chops on Friday’s season finale of CBS’ crime series “Blue Bloods.”

Schlossberg, 25, the son of Caroline Bouvier Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, played Officer Jack Hammer on the popular crime drama, People reported. He took to his Instagram to share the news of the gig, which he called a “dream come true.”

"I don't make the rules, I just pretend to enforce them — Cash me tonight on season 8 finale of 'Blue Bloods' my dream come true!! Best show in the entire world," he wrote in the Instagram post. The post also included Schlossberg dressed a police officer posing with his mother and “Blue Blood” cast members Will Estes and Vanessa Ray. The show’s executive producer, Kevin Wade, was also featured in the photo.

When he’s not acting, Schlossberg attends Harvard Law School. He has discussed whether he would follow in his family’s footsteps and pursue a career in politics.

"I'm inspired by my family's legacy of public service. It's something that I'm very proud of," Schlossberg told the “Today” show in May 2017. "But I'm still trying to make my own way and figure things out. So stay tuned — I don't know what I'm going to do."

Last year, Schlossberg joined his mother in honoring former President Barack Obama with the annual Profile in Courage Award. Schlossberg compared Obama with his late grandfather at the event.

“Throughout his presidency, my grandfather made it clear that he alone could fix nothing; that he alone had no answers,” Schlossberg said. “He had the courage to plainly admit America’s shortcomings, to then lay out bold plans to address those problems and to ask his fellow Americans for help in solving them … he inspired a generation to enter public service and to ask what they could do for their country.”

Caroline Kennedy served as the U.S. ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017.