Amy Schumer is 'on the mend' following kidney infection hospitalization

Amy Schumer is in better spirits after spending a week in the hospital with a "horrible kidney infection."

The "I Feel Pretty" star posted a black-and-white snap of herself standing outside wearing only a flannel shirt, underwear and slippers. Schumer's black dog Tati could be spotted standing in the background.

"On the mend," the 36-year-old comedian aptly captioned the photo on Wednesday night.

Just hours later, Schumer shared another outdoors clip of a large rainbow... alongside her husband who was standing barefoot while "peeing in the road."

"A rainbow, it's a whole rainbow," she can be heard saying incredulously, just before exclaiming, "Chris!" as the camera panned to her husband, Chris Fischer.

"I'm peeing in the road," he responded matter-of-factly.

Naturally, Schumer's caption read, "A full rainbow and p---."

Last week, the actress took to Instagram to let fans know she wouldn't be able to make the U.K. premiere of her movie, "I Feel Pretty," as planned due to a sudden hospitalization.

"Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for five days with a horrible kidney infection," she shared alongside a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed. "I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of "I Feel Pretty" and my doctors have told me that’s a no go."

She added that she was "disappointed" but needed to make her health a priority.

"I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first," she wrote. "I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too."

Schumer further noted that alongside the nurses, both her sister and Fischer remained by her side "the whole time."

