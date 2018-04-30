Kathy Griffin curses up a storm on ABC's 'The View' during profane Trump rant

Kathy Griffin seemed to forget she was on morning television when she dropped the F-bomb several times and cursed throughout her appearance on ABC's "The View."

The comedian had to have her mic cut multiple times, and co-host Joy Behar appeared to attempt to get Griffin to keep things PG but failed.

The 57-year-old once again took back her apology after she nearly lost her career for posing with a bloodied Trump mask in 2017.

“Yeah, I take the apology back,” she told the hosts. “F--- him. And Don Jr. and Eric, or as I call them Eddie Munster and Date Rape. I’m not holding back on this family. This president is different and I have been through the mill and so now I’m back on the road. I sold out Carnegie Hall in less than 24 hours.”

Griffin, who previously said on social media she “went too far” with the photo shoot, stressed to the hosts she regretted apologizing.

Griffin said she only apologized because she thought the photos could be offensive to people like the family of Daniel Pearl, the Wall Street Journal writer who was murdered by terrorists in 2002.

“I’ve performed in Iraq and Afghanistan,” she explained. “Two places Trump has never been and can’t find on a map. Of course with my connection with the military I thought of literally Daniel Pearl’s mother and so I thought, OK, obviously not very many people literally witnessed that horrendous event, but when I thought of her I thought, OK, apologize.

"And then when I found out that I was really just kind of part of the Trump wood chipper which [comedian] Michelle Wolf is in now and, you know, I didn’t know they had this apparatus already set up before my silly picture of a $5 Halloween mask and ketchup and wanted to make a statement about what a misogynist he is.”

Griffin added that while she doesn’t mean to disrespect the presidency, she believes Trump is different from previous presidents in office.

“You know, I was doing stand-up for so long, there was a time in the Bill Clinton days you could make fun of that Monica [Lewinsky] dress all day long and nobody thought you were a terrorist,” she said. “But now, like, you said things have gotten not only politically incorrect but this administration and learned it firsthand because I got a call the next day from the Department of Justice and I was under a two-month federal investigation for conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States.”

Griffin also joked that when the backlash occurred, theaters featuring her comedy act received bomb threats over her upcoming appearances.

"I don't blame the theater owners," she said. "Because they're used to doing 'Mamma Mia' or 'Stomp' and and all of a sudden it's 'I'm going to bomb Kathy Griffin in her va----.'"

Griffin's mic was then cut off as she pointed down.

"They were very specific," she said, smiling.

Back in January, Griffin told The Hollywood Reporter she was holed up in her $10.5 million Bel Air mansion as death threats poured in.

“I didn’t commit a crime,” Griffin said at the time. “I didn’t rape anybody. I didn’t assault anybody. I didn’t get a DUI. I mean, my God, there are celebrities that f---ing kill people.”

Griffin, who hails herself as “Mayor of Zero F---sville” on her Twitter page, is currently touring across the country.