Brokaw defended as man of 'decency and integrity,' by more than 60 women at NBC: reports

Following allegations of sexual misconduct against longtime NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw – and Brokaw’s denial of any wrongdoing – more than 60 of Brokaw’s past and present female colleagues at the Peacock Network have come to his defense.

Signers of a letter in support of Brokaw include some of the network’s biggest names, including Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Mika Brzezinski and Maria Shriver, according to reports.

They write that Brokaw, “has treated each of us with fairness and respect. He has given each of us opportunities for advancement and championed our successes throughout our careers,” according to Deadline.com.

The colleagues add that they view Brokaw as “a man of tremendous decency and integrity.”

The letter was composed by Elizabeth Bowyer, co-head of brand and content strategy at Goldman Sachs, who then distributed it to some staffers at NBC, where Bowyer previously worked for Brokaw and NBC News, Variety reported.

Brokaw, 78, is now a “special correspondent” at NBC after many years as anchor of the “NBC Nightly News” and co-host of the “Today” show.

The Washington Post reported this week that Brokaw made unwanted advances on Linda Vester, a former NBC correspondent and former Fox News anchor, twice during the 1990s, including an atempt to forcibly kiss Vester, who was in her 20s at the time.

The report also detailed the claims of an anonymous woman who told the Post that Brokaw acted inappropriately toward her during her time as a production assistant in the 1990s.

Brokaw quickly denied the claims, and received backing from NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack, who supported Brokaw in a memo to the network’s employees, the New York Post reported.

The network has previously been rocked by a sexual misconduct scandal that resulted in the firing of longtime “Today” co-anchor Matt Lauer.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this story.