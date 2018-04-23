Tom Arnold goes on tirade against conservative commentator Candace Owens

Actor Tom Arnold deleted a tweet in a disparaging tirade against conservative commentator Candace Owens after she was praised by superstar hip-hop artist Kanye West.

Arnold railed against Owens and singer Joy Villa in a series of tweets Sunday. Arnold called Owens a “phony” and a “fraud” and used profane language while responding to one of Owens’ tweets.

Owens wrote, “When @PerezHilton, @TomArnold, @ShaunKing, 3 white men, rush to viciously attack the freedom of two black people who refuse to be pawns to a leftist ideology—it should ring as a wake up call to the world about who the real racists are.”

The message prompted Arnold’s profane response:

“That’s a lot of extra words @RealCandaceO so you can suck racist d--- by trying to insult an actual hero @ShaunKing hahahaha. #MAGA”

Arnold’s tweet was later deleted.

West praised Owens in a tweet Saturday, which upset many of his fans.

Owens, who created the black conservative website Red Pill Black, is an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump and hailed him as “not just the leader of the free world, but the savior of it as well,” according to The Wrap.

The commentator later clarified her conservative stance after being labeled as a “far-right media personality.”

“Far right? Allow me to clarify: I believe the black community can do it without hand-outs. I believe the Democrats have strapped us to our past to prevent us from our futures. And I won’t stop fighting until all black Americans see that. I’m not far right—I’m free,” she said in a tweet.