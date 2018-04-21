Tristan Thompson spotted reportedly flirting with models during NBA All-Star Weekend

Just when the cheating allegations surrounding Tristan Thompson had begun to taper off, more reports that the NBA star has acted "inappropiately" have surfaced.

On Saturday, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Thompson engaged in “inappropriate” behavior during the NBA All-Star Weekend in February, following the couple's romantic Valentine's Day.

The basketball star was reportedly seen cozying up to models Jasmine Rose and Maya Nova James on February 16.

“Two girls were hanging out with Tristan and his crew, some other basketball players and Canadian friends, at Avenue in L.A. during All-Star Weekend. The girls were at his table and Tristan was paying more attention to one of them, but he wasn’t all over her,” the source told Us. “These girls are models and were in a fashion show for Angel Brinks that weekend and are shooting a show with her.”

The source then added: “After that the group went to a hookah bar on 3rd called Lavoo Lounge. It was the group of guys and the two girls. Tristan wasn’t kissing on the girls, but he had his arms around and on the one that looks more like Khloé, Jasmine. Tristan was flirting with her and didn’t look or act like someone who had a pregnant girlfriend. The flirting and body language were definitely inappropriate for someone in a serious relationship expecting a baby.”

Ironically, Kardashian accompanied her boyfriend to the All-Star Weekend and the couple was even snapped together at an event on February 17.

While at the event, an eyewitness observed that the new parents “seemed cute and happy together but only stayed for a little [while],” according to Us Weekly.

Since Kardashian has given birth to her daughter, True Thompson, the Cleveland Cavaliers player has continued to make headlines.

The 27-year-old NBA star returned to the court on Wednesday night for the first round of playoff games, but the basketball player didn't do much playing. Or any for that matter. According to People, Thompson remained on the Cavs' bench for the entirety of the game.

And a day before Kardashian gave birth, Thompson was booed by fans during his April 11 game against the New York Knicks. TMZ reported Thompson avoided having his name announced over the PA system.

The father of True is reportedly not living in his Cleveland house with Kardashian and their daughter, according to People. It was reported that Thompson has only been to the home to visit his daughter but does not stay.