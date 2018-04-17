Mariah Carey's former manager Stella Bulochnikov sues for sexual harassment

Mariah Carey is facing a lawsuit from her former manager Stella Bulochnikov, who claims the singer sexually harassed her.

Bulochnikov filed a summons in New York on Friday, stating that she plans to sue Carey, 48, for allegedly violating the U.S. Civil Rights Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act, as well as breach of contract, TMZ reported Monday.

She has accused Carey of sexual harassment, TMZ reported, alleging the star was often nude in front of her. Bulochnikov also claims that Carey has a substance abuse problem.

Bulochnikov is reportedly seeking damages and interest, alleging that she is owed money because she was fired in the middle of a three-year contract.

A rep for Carey told Page Six, “Stella Bulochnikov was terminated from employment as Mariah¹s manager due to failure to perform her job effectively and ill-serving her client. Stella was not under contract for employment. She has been spreading false rumors to any media outlet that will publish them. We won’t respond to lies and threats. Again, if this frivolous and baseless claim is filed, we will defend against it vigorously and successfully. It is also interesting to note that this is the first lawyer who will move forward on Stella’s behalf, having previously gone through three others who wouldn’t.”

Carey fired Bulochnikov last year in favor of working with Roc Nation.

“After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management,” Bulochnikov told Page Six in a statement in November. “During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey’s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors.”

Bulochnikov also spearheaded Carey’s reality show “Mariah’s World” and alleged that “sabotage” was behind the singer’s much-maligned “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” performance in December 2016.

Insiders previously told Page Six that Bulochnikov’s exit wasn’t exactly amicable.

“[Mariah’s] cleaning house. She is getting legitimate people, assistants, a lawyer, and Stella is not happy about it.”

Days after Carey and failed comedian Bulochnikov parted ways, it was reported that Carey’s boyfriend, choreographer Bryan Tanaka, was “running her life” and that the “Hero” singer had undergone weight loss surgery.

In 2016, a source told Page Six, “Stella is the furthest thing from a manager. She’s a TV producer. She’s practically moved in with Mariah and now she has so much stuff on her that she can get her to do anything.”

The news of the lawsuit comes hot on the heels of Carey revealing her battle with bipolar II disorder, hinting that she feared the news might leak otherwise.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” Carey announced last week. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.