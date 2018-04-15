Gwen Stefani sings every word to Blake Shelton's new song at cute ACMs date

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had a low-key date night at the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, and the celeb couple couldn't have been cuter.

Shelton and Stefani skipped the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but the pair looked as classy as ever as they sat front and center in the auditorium.

Shelton rocked a grey blazer and black button-down shirt, which he of course paired with some nice denim jeans, while Stefani stunned in a short crimson dress with black knee-high boots, with her long straight blonde locks cascading over her shoulders.

During the show, the country crooner took the stage for a performance of his single "I Lived It," as his lady love stared up at him and adorably sang along to the romantic tune, which Shelton appeared to be singing directly down toward her.

She was just as enthusiastic as his number came to a close, jumping to her feet and beaming as she gave him a standing ovation.

The high-profile twosome nabbed plenty of screen time throughout the show, as the ACM cameras cut to the couple repeatedly, starting when host Reba McEntire poked fun at Shelton and former ACM hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.

"This year I'm following some guys who have done such a great job as host, and before that, Luke and Blake," McEntire said, as the guys cheered from the audience. "I guess they finally figured out it only takes one woman to do the job of two men."

Immediately after McEntire's brilliant jab, cameras cut to Shelton's ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, who laughed and cheered the country queen on.

Although the joke also got a standing ovation from Bryan, Bentley, Shelton and Stefani, who applauded McEntire's undeniable dominance as the greatest Academy of Country Music Awards host ever.

Throughout the night, Shelton and Stefani appeared to be having a wonderful time, and fans couldn't get over just how regal they looked together.

"The King and his Queen are in the house," one fan posted to Twitter as the show kicked off, as another referred to the couple as simply "royalty."