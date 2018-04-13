Former 'Rosie O'Donnell Show' producer charged with murdering her sister

A former producer of the "Rosie O'Donnell Show" and “Jerry Springer" has been arrested for the murder of her sister.

Jill Blackstone is believed to have aided her disabled sister in a mercy killing.

The Baltimore Police Department told People that Jill is facing extradition to Los Angeles, where the alleged March 2015 murder occurred. The producer was arrested at Johns Hopkins Hospital as she was awaiting medical treatment, according to the mag.

Blackstone’s sister, Wendy, died from a combination of carbon monoxide poisoning and Xanax. A suicide note was left behind, but police later found reason to suspect that it was Jill who wrote it.

Wendy, who was blind and partially deaf, was found in an enclosed garage along with three dogs. Jill herself was there and reportedly suffered from severe carbon monoxide poisoning too, resulting in a two-day hospital stint.

This led police to initially believe that the duo engaged in a suicide pact, but that Jill abandoned the agreement during its execution.

According to TMZ, Jill is also facing three counts of animal cruelty. It's unclear what, if any, new evidence led to law enforcement's decision to arrest Jill after all this time.

Jill was initially taken into custody following the 2015 incident, but the charges were dropped. However, police at the time said that they were still investigating the incident as a potential murder.

Doubt was reportedly cast on Jill’s involvement after police say it became clear that she was the author of the suicide note. At the time, Jill said she had no idea that Wendy was suicidal.