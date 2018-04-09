Topless woman charges at Bill Cosby as he arrives for sex assault retrial

Bill Cosby’s arrival at a courthouse in Pennsylvania on Monday morning was chaotic and ended with a topless woman being taken into custody.

As the 80-year-old arrived at court on Monday for his sexual assault retrial, a topless protestor with the words "Cosby" and "rapist" painted on her back jumped the barrier ahead of the disgraced comedian and charged at him. She was thrown to the ground and cuffed by police and taken into custody.

As the drama ensued, Cosby was walked back toward his car, then returned to the entrance and finished walking to the courthouse.

Cosby seemed startled by the commotion as protesters chanted at him, but was not touched and is uninjured.

She was among about a half dozen people chanting in support of Cosby's accuser. She had "Women's Lives Matter" written in red ink on her chest and stomach along with other phrases in black and red all over her body.

With opening statements in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial set for Monday, prosecutors have lined up a parade of accusers to make the case that the man revered as "America's Dad" lived a double life as one of Hollywood's biggest predators.

Cosby's retrial likely won't be anything like his first one. He's fighting back with a new, high-profile lawyer and an aggressive strategy: attacking Andrea Constand as a greedy liar and casting the other women testifying as bandwagon accusers looking for a share of the spotlight.

Cosby's first trial last spring ended in a cliffhanger, with jurors unable to reach a unanimous verdict after five days of tense deliberations on charges that the man who made millions of viewers laugh as wise and understanding Dr. Cliff Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" drugged and molested Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The 80-year-old comedian, who has said the sexual contact was consensual, faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Fox News' Tamara Gitt and The Associated Press contributed to this report.