Elizabeth Hurley slammed for wearing cleavage-baring dress with her 16-year-old son

Elizabeth Hurley is taking heat from some Instagram users for the revealing dress she wore in a post to mark her 16-year-old son Damian’s birthday.

In the photograph, 52-year-old Hurley is wearing an embellished dress with a deep plunging neckline, while her son dons a floral-print blazer.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my little prince @damianhurley1. The light of my life for the last 16 years.”

Followers and fans immediately waged a war over whether the British actress’s outfit was appropriate or not, with some blasting it was “embarrassing” and writing that she shouldn’t “showcase her assets,” according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

"Creepy showing off at your son's birthday. Cover up you're a mum," said another commenter.

However, others fans of “The Royals” star spoke up in her defense.

“You look amazing. A lot of people are jealous,” said one commenter, adding: “You and your son, please enjoy yourselves and live your lives. Don’t worry about the naysayers. Best wishes.

Another said: “Damn haters! LOL! She worked hard for her physique, let her wear anything she wants. All you haters, go work on yourself, focus on yourself and no others! Such a shame how there are always haters.”

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Hurley has said that her teenage son doesn’t mind her sexy pictures.

“It’s not just a mad ego trip,” Hurley told Yahoo Lifestyle of her Instagram, which often features a swimsuit-clad Hurley relaxing at the beach. “It’s not just me going nuts on holiday. It’s a business. If I didn’t have my own bikini line, I probably wouldn’t be posting pictures of myself in a bikini.”

Hurley, who has worked with Estee Lauder for the majority of her modeling career, is also a proponent of body positivity.

“There has been such a big movement in the last few years, which I think is such a positive one. That not everybody has to be 24 and 90 pounds,” Hurley explains. “People are feeling much more comfortable with their own body shape, with their own body type, and I think that’s a really great thing. At any age, it’s fantastic.”