Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Justin Timberlake reunites with Super Bowl 'selfie kid'

Associated Press
Justin Timberlake snaps selfie with 'selfie kid' Ryan McKenna.

Justin Timberlake snaps selfie with 'selfie kid' Ryan McKenna.  (Twitter)

The Massachusetts teenager who became a social media sensation after taking a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show got another chance to meet the pop star — and took another selfie.

Thirteen-year-old Ryan McKenna took an impromptu picture with Timberlake as the singer walked through the crowd while performing at the big game.

McKenna posted a new selfie with Timberlake on Instagram after reuniting with him at a concert in Boston on Wednesday.

McKenna got tickets to the concert during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" a few days after the Super Bowl.