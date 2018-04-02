Frank Stallone apologizes for profanity-laced tweet directed toward Parkland shooting survivor

Frank Stallone apologized Sunday for his profanity-laden rant attacking a survivor of the Florida high school shooting.

Stallone, the brother of action star Sylvester Stallone, backed away from a Saturday tweet attacking David Hogg – who has become an activist calling for increased gun control measures in wake of a shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead.

“To everyone and to David Hogg especially. I want to deeply apologize for my irresponsible words,” Stallone tweeted. “I would never in a million years wish or promote violence to anyone anywhere on this planet. After what these kids went though I’m deeply ashamed. Please accept my apology.”

Stallone, in a since-deleted tweet, called Hogg a “p---y” and a “rich little b----” in wake of the teen taking a more prominent role in the call for tougher gun laws across the country, according to Newsweek.

He later deleted the tweet and another one aimed at another Parkland survivor.

Hogg and some of his other classmates were instrumental in building momentum for the March for Our Lives rally and putting pressure on lawmakers to meet their demands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.