Time Magazine features 'creepy' photo of Jeff Sessions

The newest edition of Time magazine may be focused on changes to the Justice Department under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but it's the front cover that is causing a stir.

On the front cover of the magazine's new edition this week is a photograph by Philip Montgomery of Sessions looking straight out at the camera.

The photograph shares similarities to the Ivan Albright painting "A Face from Georgia," and drew reaction on social media.

"Jeff Sessions’ photo on the cover of TIME is creepy as hell," Sarah Lerner said on Twitter.

‏"A terrible cover photo. That is really the best you could find? Be better," another user wrote.

But the photographer behind the picture didn't seem to have any issue with it, posting:"Excited to have photographed the cover of @TIME which features US Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Please check out the story with excellent reporting by @mollyesque."

TIME MAGAZINE LEAVES SECOND AMENDMENT SUPPORTERS OFF PARKLAND COVER

Time Magazine recently featured five anti-gun survivors of the Parkland, Fla., high school massacre, but the magazine drew criticism for pointedly omitting their pro-Second Amendment classmates.

After the Time cover was revealed Thursday, critics pounced on social media, accusing the magazine of bias.

When one Twitter user asked why Time had not included students who support gun rights, Kyle Kashuv, who has become a prominent advocate for preventing violence while respecting gun rights in the weeks since the shooting, wrote on said "Cause that would make TIME be unbiased."

Fox News Gregg Re contributed to this report.