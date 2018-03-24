Paris Jackson reportedly dating super-model CaraDelevingne

It looks like millennial model millionaires Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne are an item.

The pair were spotted smooching in Los Angeles while out with Jackson’s godfather, Macaulay Culkin, and his girlfriend, Brenda Song, at steakhouse Carlito’s.

a r t . A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:19pm PDT

Earlier this week, Jackson Instagrammed a video of her and Delevingne eating strawberries and watching the 2015 movie “Carol,” about a lesbian relationship.

The pair have been spending time together since first meeting in May 2017, at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Reps for both did not get back to us.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.