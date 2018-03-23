'Boy Meets World's' Danielle Fishel engaged to 'Drop the Mic' producer Jensen Karp

Congrats to Danielle Fishel!

The "Boy Meets World" (and then "Girl Meets World") star is engaged to her boyfriend, Jensen Karp! Drop the Mic co-host Hailey Baldwin revealed the sweet news on her Instagram Story on Thursday, before Fishel and Karp -- an executive producer on "Drop the Mic" -- confirmed their engagement.

"I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me)," Fishel captioned an Instagram pic, showing off her ring. "The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am."

Karp captioned the same photo, "We got engaged today. I don’t have anything witty or funny to say to accompany this picture. She is just the greatest person in the world and to imagine someone I went to high school with was always my person, is remarkable. You never know ❤️🎉❤️."

A post shared by daniellefishel (@daniellefishel) on Mar 22, 2018 at 6:16pm PDT

This will be the second marriage for Fishel, who tied the knot with Tim Belusko in 2013. The couple finalized their divorce in 2016, and she started dating Karp in 2017.

A post shared by daniellefishel (@daniellefishel) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:47pm PST

Fishel adorably paid tribute to Karp with a touching birthday message last November, writing, "I'm not fond of public happy birthday messages but you're my exception."

"You are my partner, the only man with whom I’d hold hands while he’s wearing socks and sandals, the brightest light in my life, the answer to a prayer, my biggest supporter, the power moons that fuel my ship, and the only proof I need to know I’m lucky," she gushed. "Special shout-out to Larry Karp and @haroldine for getting you here and raising you to be the MAN I am proud to call mine. Happy birthday, @Jensenclan88."

