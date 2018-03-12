'Wonder Woman' actress Lynda Carter feared being blacklisted for making sexual harassment allegations

Even Wonder Woman was terrified of reporting sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Lynda Carter revealed that she suffered sexual harassment at the hands of an unnamed man, but that enough other women have come forward for him to be punished.

“[He violated] a lot of people,” Carter, 66, told The Daily Beast in an interview released Monday, adding, “He’s already being done in. There’s no advantage in piling on again. I believe every woman in the Bill Cosby case.”

Carter refused to comment on whether Cosby, 80, was her abuser, explaining, “There’s nothing legally I could add to it, because I looked into it. I’m just another face in the crowd. I wish I could, and if I could, I would. And I would talk about it. But it ends up being about me, and not about the people who can talk about it. I don’t want it to be about me, it’s not about me. It’s about him being a scumbag.”

Regardless of whether Cosby, who was accused of sexual assault by numerous women, was the “scumbag” who harassed Carter, he wasn’t alone.

“There was a cameraman who drilled a hole in my dressing room wall on the Warner Brothers lot,” she said. “They caught him, fired him, and drummed him out of the business.”

“I fended off my share,” she said. “And I’ve been afraid. If a man tried something, I would say, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

She added that often men would laugh off their behavior “so there was an element of deniability there.”

That, in addition to the fear of never working again, led Carter to never report any of the incidents aside from the alleged peeping Tom on the Warner lot.

“Who you are going to tell except your girlfriends and your circle of friends? You’d say or hear, ‘Stay away from that guy.’ ‘Watch out for this casting director.’ And so you would hear it from other people, other people would hear it from other people. ‘Watch out for so and so.’ That’s how you protected yourself: through the grapevine,” she said.

When specifically asked about fear of being blacklisted, Carter replied, “Yes, you wouldn’t do it. Who are you going to tell, your agent? Who’s going to believe you? No one’s going to believe you. And when you did push back by saying, ‘Are you kidding me?’ they would say, ‘Yes, yes.’ But it was everywhere. You’d see girls being shaken in acting classes.”

Carter also noted of the women accusing President Trump of sexual harassment, “I believe them too. Why would they lie? I believe the women.”

“The #MeToo movement is happening not just with actresses but maids and caregivers, everywhere,” she explained. “I asked my husband if he was surprised by all the #MeToo stories. ‘Yeah, I’m surprised,’ he said. Ask any woman, they’re not surprised. It’s been going on for years. It’s not news to us [women], but it is news to you [men]. We’ve been trying to tell you. We’ve been trying to tell you for a long time and you haven’t listened.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.