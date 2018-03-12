'Stranger Things' actor Charlie Heaton addresses cocaine possession reports

Charlie Heaton is finally opening up about the incident last fall, which kept him from attending the season two premiere of his hit Netflix series, "Stranger Things."

The 24-year-old British actor got candid in a new interview for Flaunt about the ordeal, which he has kept private in past months.

“It was f---ing awful. It was just awful,” he said, adding that he can return to the States to film the show’s third season.

“Yeah, it’s all sorted now,” Heaton added. “We go back in April so I plan to go back to America next month, and yes, I can go back.”

Heaton was detained last October at LAX Airport after a law enforcement source told ET the actor possessed small traces of cocaine.

“This was a random inspection and we found traces of cocaine within his possession, and that was the reason he was denied entry into the United States,” the source said at the time.

“It was hard. Everything happened so fast, and I hadn’t come to terms with the fact that I was famous,” the actor explained. “When something steps in from the work you are doing and breaks into your personal life...you feel kind of vulnerable. All of a sudden it becomes a very big story and it gets really blown out of proportion.”

With the incident behind him – he was not arrested or charged with any crime at the time – Heaton is ready to move forward.

“At the end of the day I just wanted to go back. I want to work and continue to work—that’s all I’ve ever done,” he said.

