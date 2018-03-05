Netflix's 'House of Cards' final season trailer released without Kevin Spacey

Netflix released the trailer for the final season of “House of Cards,” months after Kevin Spacey was kicked off the show following allegations of sexual assault.

The trailer, released Sunday night during the 2018 Oscars, showed Robin Wright’s character Claire Underwood taking the lead role as president of the United States.

“We’re just getting started.” Wright’s character said in the trailer.

Netflix concluded the trailer with the words: “Hail to the Chief.”

'HOUSE OF CARDS' PRODUCTION RESUMES WITH DIANE LANE AND GREG KINNEAR

The series announced the sixth season would be its last in October after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct. Allegations against the 58-year-old first surfaced after actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old.

Several other men have come out accusing Spacey of misconduct.

Netflix and Media Rights Capital ultimately suspended production on the sixth season to address “any concerns” among the cast and crew regarding the allegations against Spacey.

Filming resumed in January with veteran actors Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear joining the cast.

Despite the scandal, Netflix reportedly made the decision to end “House of Cards” several months ago. The streaming company also announced it severed ties with Spacey and his character, Frank Underwood, would be written off.

The season’s premiere date was not announced, but it is expected to be “this fall.”