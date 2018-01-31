'House of Cards' production resumes with Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear

Netflix announced Wednesday that “House of Cards” resumed production for its final season, and added Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear to the cast.

The political drama announced the sixth season would be its last in October after the show’s star Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct.

“Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed News that Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old. After Rapp came forward, a number of other men came forward accusing the disgraced actor of sexual misconduct.

Following the report, Netflix announced in November it was severing ties with the Academy Award-winning actor.

Robin Wright, who plays Spacey’s husband on the drama, will be taking the lead role, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Netflix also announced veteran actors Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear would be joining the cast for the last season. The two would be playing a brother and sister duo. More information on their roles was not immediately available.

It was also not clear how the show would write Spacey’s character out.

The last season will consist of eight episodes, down from 13 every other season had previously. The air date has not been announced.