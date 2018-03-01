Bobby Brown says Whitney Houston didn't die of drugs in eyebrow-raising new interview

Whitney Houston's ex-husband, Bobby Brown, believes that there has been no justice for the death of his only daughter, Bobbi Kristina, and thinks his former wife passed away from "being brokenhearted."

In a shocking new interview with Rolling Stone, Brown opened up about the loss of the two women in his life. When asked about the death of Bobbi Kristina, the singer replied that his daughter's former boyfriend, Nick Gordon, who was slapped with a $36 million wrongful death case from November 2016, should not be "walking around free."

Brown's idea of justice for his daughter's death would be "if [Nick] was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him,” he told Rolling Stone. “That’s just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away.”

The 49-year-old also addressed Houston's death and said he believed that the iconic singer did not die from drugs, which he said was "the most misunderstood" thing about her sudden passing.

"I don't think she died from drugs," he explained. "She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um, she was a great woman."

When asked what he thought caused Houston's death, the former New Edition singer simply stated, "Just being brokenhearted."

In 2012, Houston died at the Beverly Hills Hotel of what was ruled as an accidental drowning in a bathtub, hours before the famed Clive Davis pre-Grammy party that February. Traces of cocaine and other various prescription drugs were found in the star's system, according to the coroner's report.

Three years later, Houston's 22-year-old daughter was found unconscious and face down in her bathtub at her home in Georgia. Bobbi Kristina remained in a coma for six months and eventually died in July of 2015.

At the end of the interview, Brown was asked what he thought was the most misunderstood thing about him and he said, "That I'm a bad person. I've been through my scrapes and I've been through some bad times, but as far as my heart is concerned, my heart is pure."