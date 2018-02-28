'The Hobbit' and 'Pushing Daisies' star Lee Pace reveals he's dated men and women

Actor Lee Pace reluctantly revealed that he’s dated both men and women ahead of his upcoming role in the Broadway revival of “Angels in America.”

W Magazine caught up with the 38-year-old star, known for film roles in “The Hobbit” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” as well as TV projects such as “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Pushing Daisies.” In a discussion about his character in the Tony Kushner play, which takes place during the height of the AIDS epidemic, Pace discussed the importance of gay actors playing these somewhat iconic gay roles. However, he stopped short of labeling himself and seemed “flustered and surprised” by the question of his own sexuality.

“I’ve dated men. I’ve dated women,” he said. “I don’t know why anyone would care. I’m an actor and I play roles. To be honest, I don’t know what to say - I find your question intrusive.”

While the star was skittish about revealing any more about his own sexuality, he was more than willing to talk about the important political role homosexuality plays in “Angels in America.”

“That’s more than reason to do this again now,” he said of bringing the play back to Broadway. “Those dark politics of Roy Cohn; here we are with [Cohn’s protege] Donald Trump as president — that’s the New York that Tony’s writing about in ‘85. Gosh, you read the press about Donald Trump then, that was written at the time. It’s the same city that I’m wandering around right now, the same place, but it’s 30 years on now.“

Pace will be joined by Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, who recently came off a run of “Angels in America” at the National Theater in London.