Hip-hop artist's 'School Shooter' music video a 'terroristic threat,' police say

A hip-hop artist in upstate New York has made a YouTube music video titled “School Shooter” – and now police have charged him with making a terroristic threat.

The suspect, identified as Randy Ross, 23, was arraigned Tuesday in Greece, a suburb of Rochester, and sent to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 property bond, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported.

The video was shot outside a high school in Greece and possibly two other local schools, Greece Police Sgt. Jared Rene told the newspaper.

The lyrics include, "I lay em down like a school shooter," and "I'll show up at your lunch, here [expletive] eat this."

School safety is an issue that local police take very seriously, the sergeant told the newspaper.

"While no school was mentioned specifically, the person in the video, Randy Ross, was seen at various properties, various schools, and then the lyrics within the song and the content of that video, it was alarming to us," Rene said.

A Facebook post that appeared to be from Ross describes his being questioned by police, the newspaper reported.

"My video has officially reached the police officials. And they just came to my job and questioned me. On everything I love. Please share my video before it gets removed," the post said.

School officials in Greece said they learned about the video from a resident who also contacted police, the Democrat and Chronicle reported. But the arrest has raised concerns about whether the music video is protected by the artist’s First Amendment rights.

Click here for more from the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.