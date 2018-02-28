Evan Rachel Wood delivers emotional testimony on Capitol Hill detailing experience with rape and torture

Actress Evan Rachel Wood presented an emotional testimony detailing two instances where she was raped and tortured to DC law makers during a hearing for the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill.

On Tuesday, the "Westworld" actress made her mark on Capitol Hill and opened about her experience with sexual assault with a five-minute statement in front of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations.

“I thought I was the only human who experienced this, and I carried so much guilt and confusion about my response to the abuse,” Wood said. “I accepted my powerlessness, and I felt I deserved it somehow.”

The 30-year-old actress didn't hold back and shared harrowing details of her assault which she explained resulted in years of PTSD, addiction and depression.

"While I was tied up and being beaten and told unspeakable things, I truly felt like I could die. Not just because my abuser said to me, ‘I could kill you right now,’ but because in that moment I felt like I left my body and I was too afraid to run."

Traumatized, Wood admitted that her depression escalated to the point where she considered taking her own life.

“I struggled with self-harm to the point of two suicide attempts, which landed me in a psychiatric hospital for a short period of time. This was, however, a turning point in my life when I started seeking professional help to deal with my trauma and mental stress,” Wood said.

Wood was joined by other women on Capitol Hill who all shared their stories about sexual assault in order to push for the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill, which was passed in 2016 in nine states, in all 50 states.

“[This bill is] the recognition of basic civil rights for sexual-assault survivors and serves as a first step,” Wood said. “It’s a safety net that may help save someone’s life one day.”