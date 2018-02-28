Alexis Ohanian surprises wife Serena Williams with four billboards of daughter

Alexis Ohanian gifted Serena Williams a unique present ahead of the tennis star’s forthcoming tournament.

On Monday, Ohanian, 34, surprised Williams, 36, with four billboards of their 5-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, posted on the I-10 in Palm Springs, Calif., which is located near the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where she’ll participate in next month’s BNP Paribas Open.

“These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT,” Ohanian posted on social media.

Williams’ comeback tour is in full swing after last year’s Australian Open champ took time off during her pregnancy.

The BNP Paribas Open kicks off on March 5 in Indian Wells, Calif.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.