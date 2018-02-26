Heidi Klum, 44, says she's not too old to model lingerie

Age ain’t nothin’ but a number, especially if you’re as hot as Heidi Klum.

The 44-year-old stunner appeared on “Ellen” to promote her lingerie line, Heidi Klum Intimates, and argued against the stigma of women over a certain age posing in their skivvies.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’re 44, you’re turning 45, why are you not giving the baton to someone else?’ But I think there’s a lot of women my age, 50, 60, 70 — what, do we have an expiration date? Can we not also still feel sexy? Why do we always have to see 20-year-olds or 30-year-olds in campaigns? Why can an older woman also be in a campaign? So I’m still doing it until I don’t feel like doing it anymore,” Klum said in an episode airing Monday.

Klum also noted with a simultaneous eye-roll and batting lashes that she is “very single and ready to mingle” following her split from the aesthetically mismatched Vito Schnabel.

Despite rumors that she’d been flirting with Adrien Brody, however, a game of “Who’d You Rather” revealed that Klum actually has the hots for Drake and Joaquin Phoenix.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.