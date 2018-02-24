Emily Ratajkowski marries Sebastian Bear-McClard in surprise wedding

Emily Ratajkowski is officially off the market.

The 24-year-old model surprised fans on Instagram Friday by announcing she got married in a New York City courthouse to boyfriend Sebastian Bear-McClard.

"Soooo…I have a surprise,” Ratajkowski said in a series of posts on her Instagram story. “I got married today.”

Ratajkowski’s photos on her Instagram story showed her posing with her dog, her wedding witnesses that included social media star “The Fat Jew,” and her new husband.

She then posted a black and white photo after the couple said “I do.”

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

Ratajkowski wore a mustard yellow Zara pantsuit on her wedding day, according to E! News. She accessorized the look with a black hat.

Ratajkowski’s spontaneous wedding comes just a few weeks after she and McClard were pictured for the first time on Valentine’s Day. It’s unclear when the couple began dating, but the model was previously linked to producer Jeff Magid.

Ratajkowski and Majid dated for three years and reportedly split earlier this year.