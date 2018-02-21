William Shatner shames Texas Dem for using his photo in campaign newsletter

A Democrat running for a seat in the Texas House of Representatives may have recently learned a valuable lesson: Don't mess with Captain Kirk.

Candidate Brandy K. Chambers apparently stoked the ire of William Shatner when she sent out a campaign newsletter featuring a photo of herself with the "Star Trek" actor that was snapped at a Comic-Con event, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Chambers, who is hoping to unseat Republican Angie Chen Button, said she included the photo as a way to endear herself to voters.

“If you think a grown woman going to Comic-Con and getting geeked out when she sees Captain Kirk is not what you want in a leader, that’s fine, too. I’ll be the first to admit I’m not for everybody,” she wrote in her newsletter.

The image circulated until it reached Shatner on Saturday. The 86-year-old actor tweeted at Chambers that her use of the convention photo misleadingly suggests an “endorsement” on his part. He then told her to “remove my photo” and “destroy all copies of whatever this is immediately.”

"Am I clear?" Shatner added.

Chambers apologized from her personal account saying “it was clear from the context of the photo” that she wasn’t trying to imply his endorsement, merely her respect for the actor. She added that she doesn’t remember signing any waivers or disclosure agreements when she bought the photo.

Chambers deleted a tweet linking to the newsletter, calling the ordeal “distracting” and “stressful,” the Dallas Morning News reported.