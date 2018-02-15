Jeffrey Tambor will not return to 'Transparent' following sexual harassment allegations, report says

Over three months after first being accused of sexual harassment on the set of "Transparent," Jeffrey Tambor is now officially off the Amazon series. While it is still unclear if the upcoming fifth season of the Emmy winning Jill Soloway-created show will be its last, it is very clear that Tambor will not be part of the new season at all, Deadline reports.

With the investigation by Amazon into multiple allegations of misconduct by the Golden Globe and Emmy winner recently completed, the decision to cut the Maura Pfefferman-portraying Tambor from "Transparent" was made in the past week. This, of course, comes after Tambor said on Nov. 19, “I don’t see how I can return to 'Transparent,'” citing the growing claims against him and “the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set.”

The actor and his reps then tried to walk back that declaration after it was widely viewed as an exit from the series.

Today, Amazon confirmed to Deadline that Tambor is not coming back and that the harassment investigation was recently concluded. No details of the investigation were unveiled but sources tell Deadline that Tambor’s behavior “could not be justified or excused under scrutiny.”

“I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on 'Transparent' is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires,” Soloway said Thursday. “We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for 'Transparent' since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community,” she added. “We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.”

Reps for Tambor did not respond to request for comment by Deadline on Thursday about this matter.

Click here for more on this story from Deadline.