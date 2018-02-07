Scott Baio's molestation accuser Nicole Eggert files police report against him, report says

Nicole Eggert reportedly has taken her complaints of molestation against actor Scott Baio to the police, after she first made the accusations public weeks ago.

TMZ reported that Eggert filed a police report claiming she was sexually abused as a minor on the set of Baio’s show “Charles in Charge” between 1986 and 1990. Earlier, Baio had urged her to present her claims to the proper authorities.

The outlet noted that, unlike in her previous claims, Eggert compiled a list of witnesses who said they observed inappropriate behavior by Baio during this time. Among the witnesses: Alexander Polinsky, who played Adam Powell on the show, according to TMZ. Polinsky reportedly went with Eggert to file her police report.

The law in California regarding sex crimes committed against a minor recently changed. The new law, signed in Sept. 2016, states there is no statute of limitations for sex crimes against a minor committed after Jan. 1, 2017. However, for crimes that date years before that, "prosecution for the crimes of rape, sodomy, lewd or lascivious acts, continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation, and sexual penetration, if committed against a victim who was under 18 years of age, may be commenced at any time prior to the victim’s 40th birthday."

Eggert is 46.

As previously reported, Eggert first came forward last month with a series of tweets alleging that Baio, now 57, molested her from the time she was 14 to the age of 17. Baio said he had consensual sex with her once, but only after she had turned 18, the legal age of consent.

Baio was quick to come forward with a denial of the accusations against him, first taking to Facebook Live to explain his side of the story, calling Eggert’s credibility into question.

“These false claims are part of a regular pattern of making and then deleting outrageous and untrue statements,” Baio previously told Fox News. “Nicole Eggert, on national television today, acknowledged that she had no answer to the fact that her core claim of having underage sex was proven to be untrue in a 2013 radio interview, not just in her own words, but actually in her own voice."

In a statement to TMZ, Baio’s reps said he's pleased Eggert has taken her claims to the police because he feels she’ll now have to explain her “ever-changing story” on the record.

Reps for Baio and Eggert did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.