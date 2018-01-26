Expand / Collapse search
Departed

Tom Petty's daughter speaks out about autopsy results: He 'overcame a crippling drug problem'

By Morgan M. Evans | Fox News
One of Tom Petty’s daughters is speaking out about her father’s death after his autopsy report revealed that the rocker died of an accidental prescription drug overdose. 

"My dad in the past openly overcame a crippling drug problem with no shame," Petty’s daughter AnnaKim Petty shared on her Instagram page. "His recent death is tragic, yet he died from doing what he loved and what will continue to keep his spirit alive: touring with a broken hip because he would have it no other way.”

Thomas Earl Petty lived a million lifetimes in one. He over came much psychic pain from an abusive childhood by transforming his anger into the greatest rock n roll band ever. My dad in the past openly overcame a crippling drug problem with no shame. His recent death is tragic yet he died from doing what he loved and what will continue to keep his spirit alive. Touring with a broken hip because he would have it no other way. He loved performing. There are no hypothetical questions I love my dad and feel he is an immortal badass. The amount of pain his hip caused was beyond a normal surgery. He is at peace out of pain🖤I thank you for respecting my family’s privacy and inviting love during this shocking new chapter. My dad loved his life and left behind so much love in his music for us to share. Invite love listen to Tom Petty. He passed away with his family in a room filled with love. I feel very connected to him🖤give love to everyone you meet we are connected by love #invitelove much love to you and much love to u dad🖤⚡️🖤

A post shared by Annakim (@annakimwildflower) on

On Friday, Jan. 19, Petty’s family shared the news of the musician’s cause of death with fans on the official Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Facebook page.

In the lengthy message, the post read, “Our family sat together this morning with the Medical Examiner – Coroner’s office and we were informed of their final analysis that Tom Petty passed away due to an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications.”

After the report of Petty’s cause of death was made public, speculation about the singer’s drug addiction arose. In the past, Petty had been open about his struggles with heroin, but it is unclear whether or not the 66-year-old had relapsed. But AnnaKim ignored the rumors and theories in her heartfelt post to her late father. 

The family also explained that Petty suffered a painful fractured hip before he died. 

“Unfortunately Tom’s body suffered from many serious ailments including emphysema, knee problems and most significantly a fractured hip,” the family said on Facebook. “Despite this painful injury he insisted on keeping his commitment to his fans and he toured for 53 dates with a fractured hip and, as he did, it worsened to a more serious injury.”

AnnaKim also thanked fans for giving the family space during their difficult time.

"He loved performing," she said. "There are no hypothetical questions — I love my dad and feel he is an immortal badass. The amount of pain his hip caused was beyond a normal surgery. He is at peace, out of pain. I thank you for respecting my family's privacy and inviting love during this shocking new chapter.”

You can find Morgan M. Evans on Twitter @themizfactor.