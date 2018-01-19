Expand / Collapse search
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit names plus-size model Hunter McGrady as 2018 Rookie

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
SI swim model Hunter McGrady talks curves

Hunter McGrady is getting ready for her close-up.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently announced the plus-size model, along with Olivia Culpo and Ebonee Davis, will be featured as rookie models in next month’s issue.

McGrady previously took part in the annual model search competition and stirred headlines for shooting in nothing but body paint in 2017. It took a team of several different women painting for over 12 hours to create the seemingly there suit before she frolicked on the beaches of Anguilla.

“I feel so insanely grateful to have been asked back and am now a rookie!” she told Swim Daily. “This is a dream come true! It shows women everywhere that regardless of your size, we are all sexy, beautiful, confident and empowering and I’m so happy Sports Illustrated is continuing the body positive conversation.”

You guys I have been bursting to tell you all the exciting news that I am an official Rookie in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. I want to thank Sports Illustrated, MJ Day, and Taylor Ballantyne for breaking the glass ceilings that have been so desperately needed to be broken for so long. For showing that beauty comes in many different forms. This 2018 issue means the world to me and I cannot wait to share what we shot. It is captivating and ground breaking and something SI has never done before and I feel so grateful to be able to share these moments with women and men around the world who have never felt like they had a place because media has brainwashed us into thinking we have to fit a certain mold in order to fit in and be beautiful. Here I am, a size 16 at nearly 6 feet tall and am yet again in what is considered the sexiest magazine to come out every year!!! There is an astonishing range of beautiful girls in this issue, every size, every ethnicity, every height and I am thankful to be able to continue this conversation of body positivity and the rise of powerful women. We are here to stay so get on board. Women are fierce, we are brave, we are changing the narrative and we are a force to be reckon with. I’m lucky to be beside each and every woman in this issue. This is only the beginning.

McGrady added, “Beauty isn’t a size! They are making history. We are making history. I love my SI family.”

However, the road to being recognized as Sports Illustrated’s curviest model wasn’t an easy one for the California native. While she does come from a family of models, she described struggling to stay in shape in hopes of achieving similar success.

“When I was 16 years old, I was a size 2,” she told Fox News back in April 2017. “To give you a gauge of what that means is that I’m a size 16 now. I wouldn’t eat, I would work out for four hours a day – anything to try to keep down to that size.”

McGrady ultimately discovered the world of plus-size modeling and never looked back. Instead, the blonde pinup finally accepted her shape and learned to embrace her curves.

I just want to say thank you to everybody who has reached out to me, media outlets who have picked this up, and for all the kind comments--I am so overwhelmed with love. I want something like this to be a constant in the media. I want to see diversity in beauty campaigns, shoe ads, glasses ads, hair, jewelry, the list goes on.. I feel so lucky to be given this platform to connect with all of you amazing and beautiful people that I get to share these moments in which WE, collectively, are making history. Thank you a million times over. Body diversity is here to stay. I promise you this. Continue voting if you do want to see more of me in 2018 @si_swimsuit rookie class which would of course be such an honor! Link is in my bio! I love you guys so much. 💋

“My career has taken off ever since,” she said. “It aligns with what I believe in, which is to love your body, embrace your God-given body.”