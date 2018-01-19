Matt Czuchry talks 'Gilmore Girls' and 'Good Wife' roles, new show 'The Resident'

Matt Czuchry has played popular supporting characters on hit shows like “The Good Wife” and “Gilmore Girls,” and now he will take the leading role in Fox’s upcoming medical series “The Resident.”

The 40-year-old star felt a strong connection to his character, Dr. Conrad Hawkins.

“I love his moxie. I love his strength. I love that he stands up for the little guy,” he told Fox News at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour. “And also the character felt very different for me than when I played Cary in ‘The Good Wife’ or Logan in ‘Gilmore Girls.’”

Those two roles have stuck with Czuchry's fans, who he said come up to him regularly to discuss the shows.

Though “The Good Wife” wrapped after seven seasons in May 2016, some fans of the show are still intrigued by the spinoff on CBS All Access, “The Good Fight.” Czuchry hasn’t seen the show.

“I haven’t seen it, but I have kept up with some people there, and I hear great things about it,” he said.

For his fans, “Gilmore Girls” is a particularly buzz-worthy topic lately thanks to the recent Netflix revival of the show, which premiered in November 2016.

“It was such an important piece of my life and it was such a rare thing to come back again after nine years. That felt like a perfect time to have everything come back,” he recalled. “Everybody associated with that and what that [show has] done for me personally and professionally is so important to me.”

He knows there are people who are only now discovering the show on Netflix, and he’s grateful that his breakthrough character drew intense reactions from fans.

“I know that fans are incredibly passionate about that show and incredibly passionate about that particular character that I played," he explained. "It’s so rare to have a show that has lasted this long when it’s been off the air and come back after nine years, so it’s really a rare one to be grateful for.”

“The Resident” premieres on Fox on Jan. 21.